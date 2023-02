Wikis vid universitetet

European university networks interconnect

To simplify a complex network architecture, the MUPBED project is initiating a vertical system. The objective: to allow users to exchange a maximum of data. Sharing information within European university networks can be complex, especially when it comes to large data sets, such as VOIP or video. "Someone in a European university has to go through different networks and technologies before they can reach a colleague in another institution," says Jan Spaeth, coordinator of the MUPBED project. "And the problem is that often the quality of the connection does not allow them to share as much information as they would like." To find a quick and easy way to share data at these different levels, the MUPBED project was developed. The solution: find a way to vertically connect these networks. Because in order to connect researchers and professors to each other, there is a three-tiered architecture, which makes interconnectivity more difficult. Creating links between tiers The first tier is the network that connects a campus by linking the various research buildings and departments together. The second level is the network that connects each university network on a national scale. Finally, the highest level is the European level, which groups all the national ones. MUPBED has developed the following system: when a user does a research on a specific subject, he uses a particular bandwidth, and then an automatic connection is established between the network levels. The latter then communicate with each other, and provide the result to the user. At the heart of the solution is a network resource optimization system that ensures that bandwidth is only activated when it is needed. Optimal capacity The researchers tested the system by conducting video conferences between several participants spread across Europe, requiring high bandwidth. Another test was to send large data from one network to another, among the three different levels. And according to them, the results were conclusive. In each case, the applications established the links between the necessary networks using all the bandwidth they needed. Once the task was completed, the bandwidth returned to its optimal capacity and the links were broken.